The Dan Bongino Show is coming to WSBA on May 24th

The Dan Bongino Show joins the WSBA Weekday Lineup

Beginning Monday, May 24th, The Dan Bongino Show will be heard on NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA each weekday from 12pm-3pm. Dan is an exciting addition to the WSBA lineup and will take over the time slot from FOX Across America.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Dan Bongino tackles the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric.

A former Secret Service Agent, NYPD veteran, and New York Times bestselling author, Bongino is best known amongst conservatives for his willingness to take on the Left and the Republican Establishment through his campaign for Congress, which nearly resulted in a historic political upset in the liberal bastion of Maryland.

These experiences uniquely situate Dan to provide the best commentary and analysis from not only a law enforcement viewpoint, but also one that directly attacks the philosophical underpinnings of the Left and Big Government Republicans.

Find more at www.bongino.com.

Can’t wait until May 24th, check out his podcast now: