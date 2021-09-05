Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA

WSBA is York’s home for Baltimore Ravens Football again for the 2021 season. Hear every game broadcast live with Gerry Sandusky calling the plays alongside Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan on 93.9-FM and 910-AM in York. Coverage begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA.
2021 Ravens Schedule
WEEK 1 – Monday, September 13 at 8:15pm – at Las Vegas
WEEK 2 – Sunday, September 19 at 8:20pm – vs. Kansas City
WEEK 3 – Sunday, September 26 at 1:00pm – at Detroit
WEEK 4 – Sunday, October 3 at 4:25pm – at Denver
WEEK 5 – Monday, October 11 at 8:15pm – vs. Indianapolis
WEEK 6 – Sunday, October 17 at 1:00pm – vs. Los Angeles
WEEK 7 – Sunday, October 24 at 1:00pm – vs. Cincinnati
WEEK 8 – BYE
WEEK 9 – Sunday, November 7 at 1:00pm – vs. Minnesota
WEEK 10 – Thursday, November 11 at 8:20pm – at Miami
WEEK 11 – Sunday, November 21 at 1:00pm – at Chicago
WEEK 12 – Sunday, November 28 at 8:20pm – vs. Cleveland
WEEK 13 – Sunday, December 5 at 4:25pm – at Pittsburgh
WEEK 14 – Sunday, December 12 at 1:00pm – at Cleveland
WEEK 15 – Sunday, December 19 at 1:00pm – vs. Green Bay
WEEK 16 – Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm – at Cincinnati
WEEK 17 – Sunday, January 2 at 4:25pm – vs. Los Angeles
WEEK 18 – Sunday, January 9 at 1:00pm – vs. Pittsburgh
***Schedule subject to change due to NFL flex scheduling and COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations.
Ravens Football Broadcasts on WSBA are sponsored by:
–
–
–