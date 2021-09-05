Baltimore Ravens Football on WSBA

WSBA is York’s home for Baltimore Ravens Football again for the 2021 season. Hear every game broadcast live with Gerry Sandusky calling the plays alongside Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan on 93.9-FM and 910-AM in York. Coverage begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WSBA.

2021 Ravens Schedule

WEEK 1 – Monday, September 13 at 8:15pm – at Las Vegas

WEEK 2 – Sunday, September 19 at 8:20pm – vs. Kansas City

WEEK 3 – Sunday, September 26 at 1:00pm – at Detroit

WEEK 4 – Sunday, October 3 at 4:25pm – at Denver

WEEK 5 – Monday, October 11 at 8:15pm – vs. Indianapolis

WEEK 6 – Sunday, October 17 at 1:00pm – vs. Los Angeles

WEEK 7 – Sunday, October 24 at 1:00pm – vs. Cincinnati

WEEK 8 – BYE

WEEK 9 – Sunday, November 7 at 1:00pm – vs. Minnesota

WEEK 10 – Thursday, November 11 at 8:20pm – at Miami

WEEK 11 – Sunday, November 21 at 1:00pm – at Chicago

WEEK 12 – Sunday, November 28 at 8:20pm – vs. Cleveland

WEEK 13 – Sunday, December 5 at 4:25pm – at Pittsburgh

WEEK 14 – Sunday, December 12 at 1:00pm – at Cleveland

WEEK 15 – Sunday, December 19 at 1:00pm – vs. Green Bay

WEEK 16 – Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm – at Cincinnati

WEEK 17 – Sunday, January 2 at 4:25pm – vs. Los Angeles

WEEK 18 – Sunday, January 9 at 1:00pm – vs. Pittsburgh

***Schedule subject to change due to NFL flex scheduling and COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations.

Ravens Football Broadcasts on WSBA are sponsored by:

