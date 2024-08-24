Your Home for Penn State Nittany Lions Football

NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA is your home for the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2024 season. Hear Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the call for every game, broadcast in York on WSBA 93.9-FM and 910-AM . Coverage begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Saturday, Aug. 31 – 12:00pm – at West Virginia
Saturday, Sept. 7 – 12:00pm – vs Bowling Green
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Time TBD – vs Kent State
Saturday, Sept. 28 – Time TBD – vs Illinois (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 5 – Time TBD – vs UCLA (Stripe Out)
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Time TBD – at USC
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Time TBD – at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 2 – 12pm – vs Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 9 – Time TBD – vs Washington
Saturday, Nov. 16 – Time TBD – at Purdue
Saturday, Nov. 23 – Time TBD – at Minnesota
Friday, Nov. 30 – Time TBD – vs Maryland
