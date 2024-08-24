Your Home for Penn State Nittany Lions Football

NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA is your home for the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2024 season. Hear Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the call for every game, broadcast in York on WSBA 93.9-FM and 910-AM . Coverage begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Saturday, Aug. 31 – 12:00pm – at West Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 7 – 12:00pm – vs Bowling Green

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Time TBD – vs Kent State

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Time TBD – vs Illinois (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Time TBD – vs UCLA (Stripe Out)

Saturday, Oct. 12 – Time TBD – at USC

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Time TBD – at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 2 – 12pm – vs Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Time TBD – vs Washington

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Time TBD – at Purdue

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Time TBD – at Minnesota

Friday, Nov. 30 – Time TBD – vs Maryland

Penn State Football on WSBA is sponsored by: