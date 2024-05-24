Half Price Brewery Passport – On Sale Now

HALF PRICE BREWERY PASSPORTS
Order your 2024 Brewery Passports now and get $30 in food, brews or merch to each participating brewery. There are three passports available – York Area – Berks Area – Lancaster-Hershey Passports.
Each passport gets you $30 to spend on food, alcohol or merchandise all participating breweries on the passport – for HALF PRICE.
Quantities are limited for each passport, get yours while they last.
YORK AREA PASSPORT
$30 to spend at Aviator Brew Hub, Big Bottom Brewery, Buon Appetito Ristorante & Brewery, Iron Lion Brewery, and Wyndridge Farm.
A $150 value for just $75: CLICK TO ORDER NOW
LANCASTER-HERSHEY PASSPORT
$30 to spend at Black Forest Brewery, Englewood Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Lancaster Distilleries, Phantom Power, and Truth Beer Co.
A $180 value for just $90: CLICK TO ORDER NOW
BERKS AREA PASSPORT
$30 to spend at Oakbrook Brewing Company, Pagoda City Brewing, Schaylor Brewing Co, and Stampede Barbecue & Ale House.
A $120 value for just $60: CLICK TO ORDER NOW