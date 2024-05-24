Half Price Brewery Passport – On Sale Now

Posted on May 24, 2024

HALF PRICE BREWERY PASSPORTS

Order your 2024 Brewery Passports now and get $30 in food, brews or merch to each participating brewery. There are three passports available – York Area – Berks Area – Lancaster-Hershey Passports.

Each passport gets you $30 to spend on food, alcohol or merchandise all participating breweries on the passport – for HALF PRICE.

Quantities are limited for each passport, get yours while they last.

YORK AREA PASSPORT

$30 to spend at Aviator Brew Hub, Big Bottom Brewery, Buon Appetito Ristorante & Brewery, Iron Lion Brewery, and Wyndridge Farm.

A $150 value for just $75: CLICK TO ORDER NOW

LANCASTER-HERSHEY PASSPORT

$30 to spend at Black Forest Brewery, Englewood Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Lancaster Distilleries, Phantom Power, and Truth Beer Co.

A $180 value for just $90: CLICK TO ORDER NOW

BERKS AREA PASSPORT

$30 to spend at Oakbrook Brewing Company, Pagoda City Brewing, Schaylor Brewing Co, and Stampede Barbecue & Ale House.

A $120 value for just $60: CLICK TO ORDER NOW