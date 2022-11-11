CUMULUS MEDIA | York, PA is seeking a talented and dynamic Digital Account Executive who thrives in a fast-paced working environment. We are looking for a passionate, motivated, goal-oriented and highly competitive individual with a proven track record of over-achieving sales goals. We hire driven, resourceful, organized, customer-focused problem solvers who have great communication skills and the ability to cultivate client relationships. In return, we offer a unique career opportunity: one where you are given a challenging mission, world-class tools to help you succeed, and the chance to realize your full potential as a sale’s professional.

Our local stations in the York – Lancaster –Reading, PA area include WARM 103.3 (WARM-FM), 96.1 SOX (WSOX-FM), I 105 (WIOV-FM) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM). Our stations are the home to Penn State Football, Baltimore Ravens Football and Baltimore Orioles Baseball. C-SUITE is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses. We also sell various events like our CentralPAJobFair.com Online Job Fairs and our outdoor country music festival, FallFest.

The Digital Account Executive identifies and develops new business opportunities; grows existing client relationships; offers solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; closes business and meets or exceeds set sales targets.

Key Responsibilities include:

• Able to identify client business needs by gaining a deep understanding of their goals, objectives and processes as well as their external environment including key market and consumer trends to proactively develop customized advertising solutions to meet client objectives

• Deliver effective multi-platform, integrated sales presentations (broadcast, digital, events); negotiation and closing

• Beyond our broadcast products, have strong familiarity and become full-versed in selling both Cumulus’ station digital assets (e.g. streaming, stations website and social advertising) and digital audience extension products to deliver a complete marketing solution to advertisers

• Excel at prospecting and aggressively seeking new clientele by networking, cold calling, canvassing, referrals or other means to build and maintain a full pipeline of sales prospects

• Follow all station and corporate procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis

• Stay abreast of the competitive landscape and emerging technologies to best position Cumulus in the marketplace

• Think creatively and generate original ideas

Qualifications:

• Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms and CRM tools

• Excellent communication skills

• Experience developing new business relationships in an outside sales role

• Excellent presenter to clients of sales opportunities and post-sale successes

• Strong understanding of lead generation and ability to connect with viable prospects

• Comprehension of sales metrics in order to fill a sales funnel and robust pipeline of residual business

• Positive attitude with the willingness to get beyond comfort zone to grow professionally

• High energy and passion for the job

• Flexible and creative

• Digitally savvy

• 1-3 years in Media Sales background preferred/required

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field is preferred/required

• All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations

As a Full-time Cumulus employee you’ll receive:

• Commission-based organization with uncapped earning potential

• Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

• Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance Coverage

• 401K with company match to plan for the long-term

• Paid Vacation & Holidays

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).