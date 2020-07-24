Listen Live

We’re making it even easier for you to stay informed and listen live to NewsTalk 93.3 & 910 WSBA wherever you go! Besides tuning in on your radio, you can also stream us your favorite station through your computer, smartphone, tablet, and your smart speaker.

 

RADIO

If you are in or near the York-Lancaster broadcast area, tune your radio to:

93.9 FM, 910 AM, or 96.1 HD-2

 

DESKTOP & LAPTOP

Stream WSBA at work or home from your computer on our web player:

 

SMARTPHONE & TABLET

Listen on-the-go and wake up to the latest news and information with the alarm clock feature. Download the WSBA free mobile app for your devices:

          

 

SMART SPEAKER

Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices
First you need to enable the NewsTalk 93.9 skill:
Say, “Alexa, enable the news talk ninety three nine Skill”” or visit the skills section of your Alexa smartphone app.
After you have enabled the Skill, listen to our station just by saying
“Alexa, open news talk ninety three nine”

Google Home Devices
Just say, “Hey Google, play news talk ninety three nine

