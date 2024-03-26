Give Local York: Support Local Non-Profits on May 2nd-3rd

In 2023, Give Local York made history by raising $4.64 MILLION for more than 330 nonprofits in our community.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 2 to Friday, May 3 as Give Local York returns and we work together to make this the biggest day of giving in York County history!

WSBA is proud to be a media partner for the big event to bring in donations and raise awareness for so many of York County’s great non-profits. You can learn more about participating non-profits and see how you can get involved at www.givelocalyork.org.

Throughout the month of April, we will spotlight some of the non-profits participating in Give Local York. Listen for an interview with a different non-profit each day on the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton:



Monday, April 1 – Mount Olivet Cemetery

Tuesday, April 2 – Wildlife In Need Emergency Response

Wednesday, April 3 – The Well Family Life Center

Thursday, April 4 – Sweet Grace Ministries

Friday, April 5 – Building Bridges for Brianna

Monday, April 8 – York Art Association

Tuesday, April 9 – Easterseals

Wednesday, April 10 – White Rose Leadership Institute

Thursday, April 11 – Community First Fund

Friday, April 12 – Canine Rescue of Central PA

Monday, April 15 – Shadowfax

Tuesday, April 16 – Northern Central Railway

Wednesday, April 17 – York Community Progress Council

Thursday, April 18 – Logos Academy

Friday, April 19 – Children’s Home of York

Monday, April 22 – Loving Care Cat Rescue

Tuesday, April 23 – Kate Harmon – Give Local York Coordinator

Wednesday, April 24 – Able-Services, Inc.

Thursday, April 25 – The York Benevolent Association

Friday, April 26 – Junior Achievement of South Central PA

Monday, April 29 – Life Path York

Tuesday, April 30 – Spring Grove Regional Parks & Recreation Center