Judge Resolves York City’s OathGate

York City’s Mayor is still in office after a judge this week denied a motion to remove Michael Helfrich over the timing of his taking the oath of office. The York Daily Record reports that a lawsuit from 18-voters alleged that under the Third Class City Code, Helfrich was required to take the oath of office at a City Council meeting on Jan. 4 or within 14 days of that date. But his oath was not administered until 20-days later. Helfrich says he followed the city solicitor’s advice that there would be no issue if he was sworn-in after he returned from vacation and the annual mayor’s conference in Washington D-C. The judge ruled stating that “To remove the Mr. Helfrich from office would ignore the clear determination of the electorate.”