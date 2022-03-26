How You Can Help The People Of Ukraine

We continue to watch in horror as Russian troops, increase their assault on the innocent people of Ukraine. The devastation is beyond belief. Innocent families and children are being uprooted from their homes, and hundreds of others have already been killed as a result of the non-stop bombing.

The people of Ukraine need help. If you have the financial means to provide assistance, below are some of the organization links that you may want to use to donate to the victims of this attack.

UNICEF UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, defend their rights, and help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. Children are the least responsible for armed conflict in Ukraine, but they suffer most from its consequences. Your 100% tax-deductible donation will help UNICEF ensure that Ukraine’s children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and protection. Less than 3% of funds go to administrative costs. DONATE NOW

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS Doctors Without Borders has been present in Ukraine for many years to provide care for people affected by tuberculosis and HIV. So, they already have Ukrainian and international staff on the ground. Today, in the context of war, Doctors Without Borders has had to suspend these programs and reorient their activities to meet the medical needs generated by a large-scale conflict. They are switching to an emergency intervention from a routine medical project. They are working to adapt their human resources to be able to work with people affected by the conflict in the worst-hit areas. DONATE NOW

RAZOM Razom was founded in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea. The word Razom means “together in Ukrainian. The current emergency response is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items. Razom has a large procurement team of volunteers that tracks down and purchases supplies and a logistics team that then gets them to Ukraine. Through multiple meetings a day, they are coordinating with several partner organizations worldwide, including Nova Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, Sunflower for Peace, and Euromaidan-Warszava. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on humanitarian corridors. DONATE NOW

THE WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN The World Central Kitchen is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing from their homes as well as those who remain in the country to fight. Working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, WCK began serving hot, nourishing meals within hours of the initial invasion and are now set up at eight border crossings across the country. Additionally, they are supporting local restaurants preparing meals in five Ukrainian cities including in Odessa and Lviv. WCK teams are also on the ground in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, and arriving soon to Slovakia to see how they can best support people there. As the situation continues to evolve, WCK will continue to help in the best way they know-how, with a freshly prepared plate of food—and they’re ready to expand our support for families in need. DONATE NOW

JEWISH JOINT DISTRIBUTION As the leading global Jewish humanitarian organization, the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is in the business of assisting Jews in danger during conflicts and providing aid to vulnerable Jews. The JDC is on the ground in Ukraine continuing to deliver urgent, life-saving care to Jewish seniors and families, including activating hotlines, emergency homecare, and securing safe facilities for Jews fleeing their homes. You can help right now. Your gift will provide food, medicine, and other emergency support as a lifeline to Ukraine’s Jews at this critical time. DONATE NOW

CARE For 75 years, CARE has led the way to a better life for the world’s most vulnerable people. In 2020, CARE worked in more than 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects. CARE has volunteers on the ground in Ukraine and your donation to the CARE Ukrainian Crisis Fund will help reach 4-million people with immediate aid, resources, food, water, hygiene kits, psychological support and cash assistance—prioritizing women, girls, families, and the elderly. DONATE NOW

HEART TO HEART INTERNATIONAL Heart to Heart International seeks to improve healthcare access around the world by ensuring quality care is provided equitably in medically under-resourced communities and in disaster situations, such as Ukraine. Your donation will help deliver medicine, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid to support people impacted by the war in Ukraine. Heart to Heart International has a 30-year history of distributing medical and humanitarian aid to medically under-resourced communities and in disaster zones through our network of over 250 nonprofit partner organizations. Your gift today will help those kids and families currently dealing with the war in Ukraine. DONATE NOW

PROJECT C.U.R.E. Project C.U.R.E. has an extensive history of working with families in Ukraine. Since 2000, they have sent 53 C.U.R.E. Cargo shipments to Ukrainian facilities throughout the country. The current conflict will have devastating effects on an already fragile health system. Hospitals in Ukraine are under immense strain that will continue into the future. Project C.U.R.E. will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and will be on standby to assist with any requests we receive for medical supplies and equipment. DONATE NOW

CENTER FOR DISASTER PHILANTHROPY The CDP Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund will focus on medium- and long-term recovery, ensuring access to basic services and strengthening the protection of those affected by the humanitarian crisis and COVID-19. This encompasses different sectors, including education, food, health, protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene. DONATE NOW

UNITED HELP UKRAINE United Help Ukraine is a 100% volunteer non-profit organization that helps those on the front lines protecting Ukraine from the Russian invasion. UHU supports the families of wounded and fallen soldiers, as well as people who had to leave their homes and are in need of temporary aid and housing. UHU provides medical supplies to hospitals and various volunteer groups in Ukraine, performing clothing drives for orphan-refugee children, as well as families of the wounded or killed soldiers. DONATE NOW