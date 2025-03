The Susquehanna Valley’s Radio Home for Baltimore Orioles Baseball

Follow the Baltimore Orioles throughout the 2025 season on WSBA. Coverage begins approximately 30 minutes before first pitch.

Pre-season broadcasts on WSBA:

Saturday March 15th @ Pirates @ 1:05pm

Sunday March 16th vs. Phillies @ 1:05pm

Saturday March 22nd @ Pirates @ 1:05pm

Sunday March 23rd @ Braves @ 1:05pm

Full Schedule:



Note: Only select weekday day games will be broadcasted on WSBA.