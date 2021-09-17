PA Institutes Two-Bottle Limit On Some Liquor

Supply chain shortages have forced the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to ration the sales of a few dozen products starting today. PLCB officials say that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits of 43-items for customers at state stores, plus bars, restaurants and other license holders, will remain in place indefinitely. The products are just a small number of the items the state liquor system sells. Most of the rationed items are specific types of imported champagne, tequila, cognac as well as some domestic bourbon and whiskey.