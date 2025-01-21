CUMULUS MEDIA |Harrisburg-York-Lancaster, PA is looking for a Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer manages the installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. Includes responsibility for telecommunications, automation, computer and networking systems.

Our local stations in the Harrisburg, PA area include WINK 104 (WNNK-FM) Harrisburg Best Music, 105.7 THE X (WQXA-FM) Rocks, HOT 106.7 (WWKL-FM) Central PA’s HOTTEST Music, 93.5 WTPA (WTPA-FM) Central PA’s Classic Rock and SPORTS RADIO 96.5-95.3-1400 (WHGB-AM) Harrisburg’s Sports Station and home to Penn State Sports, NFL and Harrisburg Senators Baseball.



Our local stations in the York-Lancaster, PA area include I-105 Pennsylvania’s Country Leader (WIOV-FM, 96.1 SOX The Susquehanna Valley’s Greatest Hits (WSOX-FM), WARM 103.3 80’s-90’s-Now (WARM-FM) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM).



Cumulus Digital is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversees staff that maintains station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance

Establishes routine maintenance procedures and schedules for all broadcast equipment, automation, computer and network systems

Oversees and assist with the installation and maintenance of control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, automation, computer and network systems, etc.

Works with local management to coordinate remote broadcasts as needed

Responsibilities include compliance with FCC rules and regulations, budgeting

Travel to other markets or towers and stations may be required

Manages a staff of one or more people

24/7 on call

QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Interact with management and staff at all levels and ability to multi-task, delegate and handle pressures and deadlines

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations

Advanced experience with cluster-wide audio routing, digital audio delivery, EAS, Studio Telephone and engineering IT systems

Computer literacy in applicable software packages which may include (Microsoft OS and Office

Suite, Automation Systems, Novel, Linux, etc.) is required

Ability to troubleshoot broadcast equipment to the component level

Ability to work independently to troubleshoot/repair high-power AM and FM transmitting facilities

IT skills including local area and wide area networking

Knowledge of electrical systems, UPS, and standby generators and record keeping

Knowledge of telephone systems and protocols including POTS, ISDN, T1, DSL and PRI circuits

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Ability to climb stairs and ladders is required

Prior Chief Engineer experience is required

EDUCATION AND LICENSING:

Associates or technical degree in Electrical Engineering Technology or related field or equivalent level of experience

SBE CBRE Certification a plus

Must possess valid state driver’s license and provide required proof of personal vehicle insurance

WHAT WE OFFER:

Competitive Pay

Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match

Paid Vacation, Sick & Holiday time off

Parental leave time off benefits, life insurance, disability insurance, wellness, and an employee referral bonus program

For immediate consideration or to view all current employment opportunities, please visit https://jobs.cumulusmedia.com/careers.

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: www.cumulusmedia.com

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).