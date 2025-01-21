CUMULUS MEDIA |Harrisburg-York-Lancaster, PA is looking for a Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer manages the installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. Includes responsibility for telecommunications, automation, computer and networking systems.
WHO WE ARE:
Our local stations in the Harrisburg, PA area include WINK 104 (WNNK-FM) Harrisburg Best Music, 105.7 THE X (WQXA-FM) Rocks, HOT 106.7 (WWKL-FM) Central PA’s HOTTEST Music, 93.5 WTPA (WTPA-FM) Central PA’s Classic Rock and SPORTS RADIO 96.5-95.3-1400 (WHGB-AM) Harrisburg’s Sports Station and home to Penn State Sports, NFL and Harrisburg Senators Baseball.
Our local stations in the York-Lancaster, PA area include I-105 Pennsylvania’s Country Leader (WIOV-FM, 96.1 SOX The Susquehanna Valley’s Greatest Hits (WSOX-FM), WARM 103.3 80’s-90’s-Now (WARM-FM) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM).
Cumulus Digital is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Oversees staff that maintains station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance
- Establishes routine maintenance procedures and schedules for all broadcast equipment, automation, computer and network systems
- Oversees and assist with the installation and maintenance of control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, automation, computer and network systems, etc.
- Works with local management to coordinate remote broadcasts as needed
- Responsibilities include compliance with FCC rules and regulations, budgeting
- Travel to other markets or towers and stations may be required
- Manages a staff of one or more people
- 24/7 on call
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Interact with management and staff at all levels and ability to multi-task, delegate and handle pressures and deadlines
- Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations
- Advanced experience with cluster-wide audio routing, digital audio delivery, EAS, Studio Telephone and engineering IT systems
- Computer literacy in applicable software packages which may include (Microsoft OS and Office
- Suite, Automation Systems, Novel, Linux, etc.) is required
- Ability to troubleshoot broadcast equipment to the component level
- Ability to work independently to troubleshoot/repair high-power AM and FM transmitting facilities
- IT skills including local area and wide area networking
- Knowledge of electrical systems, UPS, and standby generators and record keeping
- Knowledge of telephone systems and protocols including POTS, ISDN, T1, DSL and PRI circuits
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds
- Ability to climb stairs and ladders is required
- Prior Chief Engineer experience is required
EDUCATION AND LICENSING:
- Associates or technical degree in Electrical Engineering Technology or related field or equivalent level of experience
- SBE CBRE Certification a plus
- Must possess valid state driver’s license and provide required proof of personal vehicle insurance
WHAT WE OFFER:
- Competitive Pay
- Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions
- Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage
- 401K with company match
- Paid Vacation, Sick & Holiday time off
- Parental leave time off benefits, life insurance, disability insurance, wellness, and an employee referral bonus program
