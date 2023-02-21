CUMULUS MEDIA | York, PA is seeking a talented and dynamic Multi-Media Account Executive who thrives in a fast-paced working environment. We are looking for a passionate, motivated, goal-oriented and highly competitive individual with a proven track record of over-achieving sales goals. We hire driven, resourceful, organized, customer-focused problem solvers who have great communication skills and the ability to cultivate client relationships. In return, we offer a unique career opportunity: one where you are given a challenging mission, world-class tools to help you succeed, and the chance to realize your full potential as a sale’s professional.

Who We Are:

CUMULUS | York, PA Our local stations in the York – Lancaster –Reading, PA area include WARM 103.3 (WARM-FM), 96.1 SOX (WSOX-FM), I 105 (WIOV-FM) and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM). Our stations are the home to Penn State Football, Baltimore Ravens Football and Baltimore Orioles Baseball. C-SUITE is our portfolio of Digital Advertising Products for Local Businesses. We also sell various events like our CentralPAJobFair.com Online Job Fairs and our outdoor country music festival, FallFest.

The Local Multi-Media Advertising Account Executive identifies and develops new business opportunities; grows existing client relationships; offers solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; closes business and meets or exceeds set sales targets.

Key Responsibilities:

Able to identify client business needs by gaining a deep understanding of their goals, objectives and processes as well as their external environment including key market and consumer trends to proactively develop customized advertising solutions to meet client objectives

Deliver effective multi-platform, integrated sales presentations (broadcast, digital, events); negotiation and closing

Beyond our broadcast products, have strong familiarity and become full versed in selling both Cumulus’ station digital assets (e.g., streaming, stations website and social advertising) and digital audience extension products to deliver a complete marketing solution to advertisers

Excel at prospecting and aggressively seeking new clientele by networking, cold calling, canvassing, referrals or other means to build and maintain a full pipeline of sales prospects

Follow all station and corporate procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis

Stay abreast of the competitive landscape and emerging technologies to best position Cumulus in the marketplace

Think creatively and generate original ideas

Qualifications:

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms and CRM tools

Excellent communication skills

Experience developing new business relationships in an outside sales role

Excellent presenter to clients of sales opportunities and post-sale successes

Strong understanding of lead generation and ability to connect with viable prospects

Comprehension of sales metrics in order to fill a sales funnel and robust pipeline of residual business

Positive attitude with the willingness to get beyond comfort zone to grow professionally

Attention to detail

High energy and passion for the job

Flexible and creative

Digitally savvy

1-3 years in Media Sales background preferred

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field is preferred/required

All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally mandated accommodations

What we offer:

Commission-based organization with uncapped earning potential

Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match to plan for the long-term

Paid Vacation & Holidays

For immediate consideration, please visit cumulusmedia.jobs.net and enter YORK in the city search.

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: www.cumulusmedia.com

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).