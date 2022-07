The weekend began with a 2-alarm fire in Columbia Boro. The call came in just after 11pm Friday for a dramatic fire at an abandoned house on the 100-block of South Fifth Street. About a dozen fire companies battled the flames for nearly 5-hours. One firefighter was injured when his leg went thru a floor. He was treated at the scene. Two residents in a nearby house had to evacuate as the fire damaged their home as well. No word yet on the cause of the flames.