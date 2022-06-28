Penn State Landmarks Damaged, Woman Charged

A New Jersey woman has been charged with vandalizing multiple Penn State landmarks in State College including the iconic lion statue. University police say 23-year-old Julia Cipparulo of Hillsborough has been charged with felony counts of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and other offenses after surveillance cameras caught her allegedly in the act over the last several weeks. Officers say Cipparulo is an alumna of the school and graduated last year. Meanwhile in Harrisburg, the state House has rejected an amendment to a bill that would have required Penn State University to provide information about the location of the Joe Paterno statue.