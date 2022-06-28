Fatal Crash Victim In York Co. Identified

The woman who died in a 3-vehicle traffic accident in Hanover last weekend has been identified. The York Daily Record reports that according to police, Paulette Dubbs, of McSherrystown, experienced a fatal medical emergency while driving and lost control of her vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says Dubbs was driving an SUV just before noon Saturday when she crossed 4-lanes of traffic at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Others were treated for moderate injuries.