A woman is dead following a multiple vehicle accident in York County. The Coroner’s Office says a woman driving an SUV crossed 4-lanes of traffic at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive in Hanover just before noon Saturday. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Her identity will be released after more family is notified. The condition of people in the other 2-cars was not stated. Officials are waiting on a state toxicology report.