Local Independence Day Fireworks

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

YORK TOWNSHIP – York Township Park

Around dusk before the Friday Night Flick “Brave”

FRIDAY, JULY 1

EAST PETERSBURG – Community Park

5:30pm-Lancaster Improv Group/8:30pm – Sonic the Hedgehog movie/Fireworks after the movie

SATURDAY, JULY 2

CARLISLE – Carlisle Fairgrounds

Events start at 7pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm

LITITZ – Lititz Springs Park

All day festival starts at noon – Fireworks at 9:30pm

MARIETTA – War Memorial Park

Activities start at 5pm at Community Bible Church – Fireworks at 9:15pm

MOUNTVILLE – Froelich Park

Dusk

QUARRYVILLE – Buck Motorsports Park

Demo derby starts at 7 – Fireworks after derby

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival

Fireworks at 10:45pm

STEWARTSTOWN – Hopewell Recreation Park

Children’s activities 4 to 8pm/Fireworks at 9:30pm

WRIGHTSVILLE – John Wright area

Concert by the Twin Rose Community Band 6:30 to 9pm/Fireworks at 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 3

DOVER TOWNSHIP – Eagle View Park

Fireworks at dusk

HERSHEY – Hersheypark

Fireworks at 9:30pm

LANCASTER – Long’s Park

U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own at 7:30pm/Fireworks after concert

LANCASTER – Clipper Magazine Stadium

Activities start at 5pm/Fireworks at 9pm

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Koons Park

Activities start at 5pm – Fireworks at 9pm

READING – Reading Fightin’ Phils

Fireworks after game

RED LION – Fairmount Park

Fireworks at 9pm

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – Township Park

Urban Guerilla Orchestra at 7pm/Fireworks at 9:15pm

MONDAY, JULY 4

BALTIMORE – Inner Harbor

Fireworks at 10pm

ELIZABETHTOWN – Star Barn Village

Fireworks at 9pm

EPHRATA – Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Complex

Fireworks at 9:30pm

GETTYSBURG – Gettysburg Area Recreational Park

Activities begin at 3pm/Fireworks at 9:20pm

HANOVER – Wilson Avenue, behind Lowe’s on Eisenhower Drive

Fireworks at 9:30pm. Rain date is July 5th.

HARRISBURG – City Island

Food Truck Festival from 1pm to 9pm/Fireworks at 9:15pm

JACOBUS – Jacobus Community Park

Activities 8am thru dusk/Fireworks at dusk

NEW HOLLAND – Community Memorial Park

New Holland Concert Band at 7pm/Fireworks after concert

PHILADELPHIA – Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Fireworks at 9:45pm

SHIPPENSBURG – Veterans Stadium at Memorial Park

Events start at 7pm – Fireworks at 9:30pm

YORK – PeoplesBank Park

Judgement Free Funzone opens at 2 p.m./ballgame at 4:30 p.m.

York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at 8pm/Fireworks at 9:30pm

TUESDAY, JULY 5

READING – Reading Public Museum

Sensory-Friendly Fireworks 5:30pm – 7:30pm

FRIDAY, JULY 8

NEW FREEDOM – Marge Goodfellow Park

Annual carnival with concert by the “Ren Williams Band” from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Fireworks at 11pm

NEWVILLE – Newville Carnival

Fireworks at 10pm

SATURDAY, JULY 9



SHILLINGTON – Governor Mifflin Community Days

Carnival rides open at 6pm. Live Music begins at 5:30. Fireworks at 10pm.

Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like added to our list? Let us know! Send the details to lee.jacoby@cumulus.com.