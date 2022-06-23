Adams Co. Crash Leaves 3-Dead, 3-Injured

Three people are dead and 3-others are injured after an SUV ran off the road and slammed into a tree in Adams County. State Police say the single-vehicle accident happened just after 12-noon Wednesday along the 1800-block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, near East Berlin. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Christopher Heflin of York, along with two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say a 17-year-old and two adults in their 30s were transported to a Wellspan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know their condition.