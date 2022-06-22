PA House Speaker Testimony At Jan-6 Committee Hearing #4

Tuesday’s Jan-6 Committee hearing into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory featured Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler. In videotaped testimony, the Lancaster County native said that he received multiple calls from Trump’s lawyers after the 2020 election trying to get him to help change the result. Cutler told the committee he believed these calls were “inappropriate” and asked his lawyers to tell in particular, Rudy Giuliani to stop calling. Cutler also told the former president that “the Legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.” During that time, Cutler said all of his personal information was published online.