Two Teens Die In Lancaster Co. Traffic Accident

Two teenage girls died in a traffic accident over the holiday weekend in Lancaster County. East Earl Township Police say 15-year old Roxanne Wilson of Mohnton in Berks County was driving along the 15-hundred block of Route 897/Springville Road around 11:10am Saturday when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver and a 16-year old female passenger Ajiah Fox from East Earl Township was also killed. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries. Lancaster Online notes that Fox’s brother, 16-year-old Reuben Nolt, died in a motorcycle crash last November.