Several Injured During Lancaster Co. Armed Robbery

Employees at a Lancaster County retail store were injured during an armed robbery over the weekend. Ephrata Police were called to the Dollar Tree store along the 300-block of North Reading Road around 9:30pm Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had escaped with some cash. Police say the man pointed a gun at the employees and struck each one on the head with his firearm. One victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Ephrata police.