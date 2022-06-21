Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Brother In York Co.

An argument after a wedding turned violent and now a York County man has been arrested for killing his brother. Police have charged 24-year-old Nathaniel Cutchall with criminal homicide in the shooting death of his brother 22-year-old Logan Cutchall late Saturday night. Officers say it happened in a home along the 600-block of Linden Avenue. According to court documents, the brothers began to argue after returning home from a wedding and at one point, Logan pointed two guns and threatened to shoot multiple people. That’s when the fight got physical and shots were fired. The older brother suffered a bullet wound to his foot. Nathaniel is being held without bail. Police say alcohol was a contributing factor to the violence. This is the 19th homicide in York County this year. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.