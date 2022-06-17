Suspect Charged In Gas Station Hold-Ups In Lanc/Leb/Berks Co’s

A suspect has been charged with using a gun to rob multiple gas stations in the south central Pa. region. Police from various jurisdictions helped in the investigation and led to the arrest of 18-year-old Hezekiah Gingerich of Narvon. Officers say Gingerich stole cash from 2-gas stations in Berks County and one each in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. One of the stores in Berks Co. was robbed twice. Police say in each crime, the suspect wore a fedora-style hat, sunglasses and was armed with a handgun. No one was injured. The suspect is being held on $200,000 bail.