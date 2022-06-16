York Co. Neighbor Charged In Attack

A dispute over an embankment along a shared property line turned violent last month and now a York County man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a neighbor. Northern Regional Police say 48-year-old Richard Starks of Heidelberg Township is accused of using a rifle in a confrontation with the adult son of a neighbor. Officers say shots were fired that missed the victim but hit his vehicle. Police say Starks used the butt of the weapon to assault the victim. Starks is charged with multiple crimes including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.