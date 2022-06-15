Swim Ends Tragically At York Co. Park

A cool swim on a hot afternoon turns deadly in York County. The Coroner’s Office says emergency crews were called to Codorus State Park in West Manheim Township at around 5:30 p.m. A small group of young people had been walking along the lake shore when they decided to swim to the other side. Officials say when the group arrived, they noticed one member was having trouble completing the trip and during their attempt to help him, he slipped under the water. The body was discovered a few hours later. The identity of the victim will be made after the family has time to make notifications.