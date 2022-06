A friend who extended his Lancaster County home to a family who lost theirs during a divorce has been convicted of sexually assaulting two teens. The District Attorney’s Office says a jury found 55-year-old Shane Richardson of Lititz guilty of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault. Prosecutors say the abuse happened between 2008 and 2011 when the teens were between 13 and 17-years-old.