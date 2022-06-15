Can You Help This Lancaster Co. Investigation?

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are looking for more information in connection with an assault and stabbing that took place last year. It was in May of 2021 when two men and a woman were attacked by 4-suspects near an area on Benton Hollow Road in Drumore Township. One of the victims was stabbed when a suspect tried to steal his backpack and another victim was hit in the head with a large rock. The suspects fled in an older model white Honda Pilot with a possible Maryland registration. For more information on the incident and descriptions of the suspects visit the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Facebook page.