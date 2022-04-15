Deadly Week Following Two Shootings In York City

Two separate shootings in York City this week have killed 3-men. Police say 29-year old Milford Singletary died from being shot along the 400-block of Walnut Street Monday evening. Then on Wednesday night, there were two victims of a shooting along the 500-block of West Market Street. The Coroner’s Office says 27-year old Jordan Simpson of Springettsbury Township and 30-year old Miguel Roman of York died, another man was wounded. Police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, a man was flown to a hospital after he was shot in Adams County. Officers say the incident happened just after 4:30p Thursday afternoon along the 600-block of Linden Avenue in Conewago Township. No word on the victim’s condition or if any arrest has been made.