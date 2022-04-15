Charges Filed In Double Fatal Traffic Accident In Lancaster Co.

Nearly a year after a fiery traffic accident in Lancaster County claimed the lives of two siblings, a tractor-truck driver has been charged. Officials say 38-year old Cesar Torres of Florida faces multiple counts including Homicide by Vehicle and Involuntary Manslaughter. Prosecutors say Torres drove his truck through a steady red light on May 22nd at Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Township. Police say he slammed into the side of a pickup truck killing Brandie and Leonard Kasper. Torres was not injured.