The hunt continues for the driver who intentionally ran into a PennDOT flagger on Wednesday morning in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Township Police say the worker was hit along Rich Valley Road and he suffered at least 4-broken ribs and 2-broken vertebrae. Officers say the driver fled the scene in a 2000-model gold Ford pickup which can be viewed on the Department facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. By the way, this week is be National Work Zone Awareness Week.