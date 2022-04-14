PA Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes Update

Republicans in the Pennsylvania state Senate voted along party lines on Wednesday and passed a bill that would get rid of ballot drop boxes in the commonwealth. The measure would require that mail-in ballots that are not returned in the mail must be hand-delivered to an employee at the county board of elections office. The bill now heads to the state House. Meanwhile in Lancaster County, the two Republican commissioners and the Board of Elections said they are removing the lone dropbox. Lancaster Online reports that the dropbox has been in use for every election since 2020. It was located inside the doors of the Chestnut Street entrance of the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster. The Republicans believe that Act-77 passed in 2019 which expanded voter’s rights also led some voters to inadvertently break the law by dropping off more than just their own ballot. The lone Democratic commissioner opposed the removal and advocated for additional dropboxes to be used.