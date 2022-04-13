Suspect Sought After Shots Fired Into Penn Township Home

A Hanover man is wanted after police say he fired several gunshots at a neighbor. Officers say 38-year-old Tavon Carr has been charged with multiple crimes including attempted homicide and aggravated assault after an incident along the first block of Alabaster Run in Penn Township Monday night just after 6pm. There were no injuries but shots were also fired into a home with people inside. Police say the incident is related to an ongoing parking issue on the street. They add that Carr is considered armed and dangerous.