ARD To Be Used For York Ice Arena Embezzlement Suspect

The suspect in an embezzlement case at the York Ice Arena may not be charged. The York Daily Record reports that 52-year-old Mike Cleveland, former general manager of the Arena, has paid over $16,000 to the facility as part of an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition. The diversionary program would allow Cleveland to avoid a criminal conviction and have his record expunged. Cleveland does not admit any guilty although police say at one point, the Fairview Township man admitted that he took money belonging to the rink for his personal use.