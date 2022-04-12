York City’s Helfrich Sued Over Mayoral Oath

A lawsuit has been filed asking a judge to disqualify York Mayor Michael Helfrich from holding office and make an appointment to fill the position. The York Daily Record reports that the suit comes from 18-voters who make a number of claims. For example, they allege that under the Third Class City Code, Helfrich was required to take the oath of office at the reorganizational meeting of York City Council on Jan. 4 or within 14 days of that date. But his oath was not administered until 20-days later. Assistant York City Solicitor Jason Sabol states that the city operates under the Optional Third Class City Charter Law — not the Third Class City Code — and that those requirements did not apply. Helfrich has said previously that he followed the city solicitor’s advice. No word yet on when or if the court will take up the suit.