If you start texting and driving you may find a pair of eyes staring at you intently from the vehicle next to you. Several PA police departments are sending out unmarked cars with two officers. One to drive and the other to look into people’s cars to make sure they’re not messing with their cell phones. If you’re caught texting while driving, the undercover officers will radio ahead to a marked patrol car that will pull you over. Fines are up to $179 dollars.