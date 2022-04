A tragic accident takes the life of a 3-year old Lancaster County girl. LancasterOnline reports the little girl drowned after being swept over a waterfall located in North Carolina. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Neveah Jade Newswanger of Denver was pulled into the raging waters of Whitewater Falls in Sylva just before 6pm Sunday. Crews found her body 7-hours later. The family was in the region working.