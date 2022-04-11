Wolf Appeals Ruling On Carbon Pricing

Last week a lower court ruled to delay Governor Tom Wolf’s carbon pricing policy, now the Democrat has filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court. The regulation was set to become official when it was to be published Saturday, but a lower court sided with leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature who claimed the regulation was illegal. Although the General Assembly failed last week to block the proposal legislatively. Wolf’s policy is part of his plan to fight climate change. The guideline, which won approval from regulatory bodies, would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting in July. No word yet on when the top court would rule.