After serving families in need at the former Kmart store in Springettsbury Township since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the York County Food Bank has announced that they will be moving to a new location.
Organization president and CEO Jennifer Brillhart says they will be moving their inventory to a new warehouse in Emigsville next week. Once completed, goods then will be distributed at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.
York County Food Bank Moving Operations
