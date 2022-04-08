York Co. Man Sentenced In Two Fatal Drug Deliveries

A Newberry Township who pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes has been sentenced. The York Daily Record reports that a judge has ordered 35-year-old David Taylor to serve from 11.5-to-23 years in prison. Police say Taylor provided fentanyl that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Edward Ahrens back in December of 2016. Then in June of 2018, officers say Taylor gave 30-year-old Jared Connelly of Manchester a fatal dose of fentanyl. Last year, the drug dealer, David Seecharran, was found guilty of multiple crimes including third-degree murder. He was sentenced from 30 to 60 years in prison.