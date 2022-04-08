PA COVID-19 Summary For March

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides a summary of COVID-19 information for March 2022.

“Every week throughout March more than 50,000 Pennsylvanians stepped forward to get a COVID-19 vaccination even as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to decline across the state,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Vaccine providers have ample supply to serve eligible residents interested in getting vaccinated even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week approved a second booster dose for people 50 and over and those with compromised immune systems.”

Residents are encouraged to use the CDC’s community level tracker websiteOpens In A New Window to see the level of community transmission by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus.

March Update

The following summary is provided to reflect the trends between March 1 to 31, 2022:

· A total of 233,494 COVID-19 vaccines were administered averaging 7,532 per day including:

o 96,590 additional doses, and

o 17,416 pediatric doses.

· A total of 23,787 new COVID-19 cases were reported averaging 767 per day.

o Between Feb. 1 and 28, there were 89,575 new cases reported averaging 3,199 per day.

· The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped 67.3 percent from March 1 to March 31.

· There were 984 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry averaging of less than 32 per day.

The Department of Health continues to provide extensive data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data. The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

The department will continue to provide data via online dashboards; however, starting in late April, the dashboards will be updated on a weekly basis.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning in late April, the Department of Health will shift to weekly updates on Wednesday afternoon for all COVID-19 dashboards online at: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.