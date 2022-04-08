New Details In New Cumberland Murder-Suicide

More information has been released regarding a murder-suicide in New Cumberland. Police say 32-year old Joseph Pentz of Lewisberry went to his former girlfriend’s house on Bridge Street in New Cumberland Wednesday morning. He then shot 36-year old Jessica McCulloch and her husband. She died, while her husband’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Pentz than turned the gun on himself. Authorities say McCulloch dated Pentz during a temporary separation from her husband between last July and up to February 2022.