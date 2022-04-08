Fight Spotted Lantern Flies In PA

Spotted Lantern flies will start hatching soon. The state Agriculture Secretary reminds residents to scrape off and destroy any egg masses found on trees and other surfaces. The inch-long masses look like they’re coated in putty. Each one contains 30 to 60 future pests. For an effective way to eliminate large numbers of adult insects without harming beneficial insects and small animals, consider building circle traps for your trees. For more information Google search “Penn State Extension Circle Trap.”