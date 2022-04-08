Fallen Lebanon City Police Officer To Be Honored

The Celebration of Life to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo will be held at 11-this morning at the Giant Center. Lt. Lebo was shot and killed by a man with mental issues who broke into a relative’s home last week. Derry Township police have issued an advisory as they expect traffic to be heavy in the area of that area. The escorted funeral procession is scheduled to leave Lebanon around 9:15am and take Route 422 to Hershey, then proceed onto North Lingle Avenue and then onto Hersheypark Drive. There will be traffic interruptions during the procession route. Meanwhile, there were two other officers who were shot and injured in the shooting. The Lebanon County D.A. says both officers, Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler, underwent emergency surgery after being wounded. While Officer Adams is no longer in the hospital, Officer Underkoffler is in stable condition. The Lebanon Police Department has placed a collection box in the lobby of the police station for anyone who wants to give a card to the officers and their families.