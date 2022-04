A York Haven woman is found guilty of theft for keeping her grandmother’s remains in a freezer for more than a decade in order to continue to collect her Social Security benefits. The York Daily Record reports that a judge also convicted 63-year-old Cynthia Black of receiving stolen property and abuse of a corpse. Officials say Black took various steps to conceal her grandmother’s death and deceive the Social Security Administration. She illegally collected almost $100,000 over 15-years.