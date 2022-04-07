Lancaster City Man Convicted Of Rape Of A Child

A jury has convicted a Lancaster city man of raping a child over the course of a 3-year period. Lancaster Online reports that 36-year-old Alexander Fernandez-Ramos was found guilty of multiple child sex crimes including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child among other offenses. Police say the assaults were reported in May of 2019. Officers say Fernandez-Ramos sexually assaulted the child when she was between the ages of 11 and 13. He will be sentenced later.