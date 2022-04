A regional firefighter who was seriously-injured battling a blaze has returned home. Middletown Volunteer Firefighter Shawn Menear suffered second and third degree burns while trying to save a resident from a burning home in January. Now after weeks of treatment and rehab Menear was released from the hospital yesterday. He was welcomed home by about 100-fire departments along with members of the community who lined up along the procession route in Middletown and Royalton.