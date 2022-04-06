Jury Convicts Lancaster Uber Driver For Robbing Passenger

A Lancaster Uber driver who threatened a passenger with a gun has been convicted by a jury of felony aggravated assault and two other charges. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Lorenzo Plaugher pulled into an alleyway near East Mifflin Street in August 2020, locked the doors, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and demanded money. The victim fought back and the firearm fell between the car seat and the driver’s door, allowing the victim to escape. Police were able to track Plaugher by using the information on his Uber profile. The maximum sentence is 14-years in prison.