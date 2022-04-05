Split Verdict In York Co. Case Of Woman Shot & Run Over

A York County jury delivered a split verdict in the case of a woman who was shot and run over by a car. The York Daily Record reports that 21-year-old Roberto Rodriguez III of York, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and related charges in the shooting of Meredith Keltner in North Codorus Township in June of 2020. But the panel did find Rodriguez guilty of aggravated assault for running over Keltner with his car. Rodriguez says it was unintentional. Keltner was shot five times and run over and survived but she suffers from residual effects of her injuries. Rodriguez is being held on $200,000 bail in the York County Prison. He’ll be sentenced next month. Meanwhile, 30-year old Francisco Rivera of New Castle, Lawrence County awaits trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and related offenses. He’s being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $2-million bail.