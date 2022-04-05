Lancaster Co. Postal Worker Accused Of Stealing/Forging $699,820 In Checks

A Lancaster County postal worker has been charged with stealing nearly $700,000 from checks that she was supposed to deliver. East Lampeter Township police say 26-year-old mail carrier Jennesy Rodriguez of Lancaster stole 111-checks from envelopes with Leola-area ZIP codes between November of last year and last week. Officers say she then altered and forged the checks to deposit a combined $699,820. Rodriguez is accused of more than 400 criminal offenses including dozens of counts of felonies like theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, among many others. In one instance, police allege that Rodriguez stole an $18 dollar check from a Leola man, but after her alterations she cashed it for $8,500 in January using a fake name. After reports of stolen checks began to pile up, officers investigated even using a covert camera in the cab of the suspect’s delivery vehicle. Aside from local victims, others were from Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Nevada. Rodriguez is free on bail.